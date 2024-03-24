Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after buying an additional 158,842 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after buying an additional 563,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

