Peter Orlowsky Sells 22,579 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 2.15. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.18.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

