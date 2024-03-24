Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $159.45 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

