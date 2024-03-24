Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.05

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 8333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

