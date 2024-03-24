PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.56

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 74884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

