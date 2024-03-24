PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 988,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 940,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 600,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 53,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PML opened at $8.45 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.