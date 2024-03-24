Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of PII stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

