PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPL alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.