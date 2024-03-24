Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.