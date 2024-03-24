Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

CROX opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

