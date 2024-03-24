PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.06

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 40407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

PubMatic Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,918 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

