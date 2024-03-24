Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:F)

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of F opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

