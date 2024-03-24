Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 71 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,664,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $211.30 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.