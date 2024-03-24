Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $630,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

DOV opened at $176.41 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

