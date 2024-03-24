Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 296 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Public Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

NYSE PSA opened at $279.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

