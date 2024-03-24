RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL opened at $264.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.27. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.