Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

RBGLY stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

