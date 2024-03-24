Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 11%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.89. 438,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 108,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$191.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.

