Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,456 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.67 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

