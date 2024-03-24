Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.