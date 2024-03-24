Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

