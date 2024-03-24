Rory Harvey Sells 5,100 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GM opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

