Scharf Investments LLC Buys 129 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day moving average is $561.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

