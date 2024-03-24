Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.