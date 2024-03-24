Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 334,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.