Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 7.7% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,133,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

