SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

