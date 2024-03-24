Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Get Semrush alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $890,985.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.21 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.