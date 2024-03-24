SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.47

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 6521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $375,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.