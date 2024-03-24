Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.8% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

