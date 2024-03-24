SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.