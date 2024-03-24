Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

