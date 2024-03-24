SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.70

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 93299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

