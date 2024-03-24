SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.72

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.72 and last traded at $154.44, with a volume of 1489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGLV. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $466,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

