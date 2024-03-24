STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.60.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average is $219.14. STERIS has a 12-month low of $180.54 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in STERIS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,884,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

