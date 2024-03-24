StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.64. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

