StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $149.63 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $213,336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.