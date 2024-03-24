StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
