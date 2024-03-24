StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Via Renewables by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Via Renewables by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Via Renewables by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

