TD Securities Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATD. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.2 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.15 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$81.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.