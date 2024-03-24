TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. UBS Group raised TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.87 million, a P/E ratio of 204.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

