Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

