Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
