Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

About Textainer Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 333,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,989,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.