The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $324.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.41.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

