The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target to $56.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

WOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

