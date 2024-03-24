The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

