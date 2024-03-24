The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

