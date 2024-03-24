Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.15

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.15 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 67189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.85.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDW

Tidewater Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that permits the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 32,536.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 112.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,322,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.