Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 11.4%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.93. 1,240,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,289,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tilray Brands from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 19.8 %

About Tilray Brands

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

