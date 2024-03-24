TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.86.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

TMX Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:X opened at C$33.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$26.58 and a 12 month high of C$36.21.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. Research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6204276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

