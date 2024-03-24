Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 12-Month High at $255.15

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $255.15 and last traded at $254.39, with a volume of 44969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.48.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $345.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

